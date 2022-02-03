Chris Morgan, Alan Williams and more: A recap of Chicago Bears hires this week

Here's all the hires the Bears made, so far originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Having a hard time keeping up with all the Bears hires over the past couple of weeks? You’re not alone. Ever since naming Ryan Poles the new general manager and Matt Eberflus the next head coach, there has been a flurry of announcements, reports and rumors. Here’s a list of how the front office and coaching staff has filled out, so you can check out all the new names in one place.

IAN CUNNINGHAM - ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

Cunningham comes from a scouting background, and is a former offensive lineman, just like Poles. He worked in the Eagles and Ravens front offices before joining the Bears.

LUKE GETSY - OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Getsy comes to Chicago after spending seven seasons with the rival Packers. In 2020 he worked as Green Bay’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

ALAN WILLIAMS - DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Williams is following Eberflus from the Colts to the Bears. Williams was on Eberflus’ staff for the latter’s entire Colts tenure, working as the safeties/defensive backs coach.

DAVE BORGONZI - LINEBACKERS COACH

Borgonzi also comes to the Bears from Indianapolis, and he also worked on Eberflus’ staff for all four of Eberflus’ years as Colts DC.

CHRIS MORGAN - OFFENSIVE LINE COACH

Morgan most recently worked on the Steelers line, but the bulk of his career was working as the Falcons’ offensive line coach. In Atlanta he also spent one season as their run game coordinator, in addition to his OL coaching duties.

