Chris Maragos wins $43.5 million in malpractice suit

Chris Maragos was one of the core special teamers for the Seahawks during their peak run (2011-2013) a decade ago. After the 2013 season he moved on to the Eagles, where he played a similar role. Six games into the 2017 campaign Maragos suffered a torn PCL. He underwent surgery soon after but the following May an MRI showed a mensicus tear. Despite the tear, his doctors allowed Maragos to advance his rehab, which led to complications and ultimately forced him to retire.

Now, Maragos has won a malpractice lawsuit against the surgeons that performed on his knee after the injury. According to the Athletic, Dr. James Bradley of Rothman Orthopaedics was found negligent and ordered to pay a total of $43.5 million to Maragos.

One of Maragos’ attorneys released a statement after the verdict:

“This verdict will not bring back Chris’ NFL career, but we are grateful the Maragos family finally got a measure of justice … But this is only the beginning in our effort to demand further accountability for professional sports franchises and ethical treatment for athletes. This jury’s verdict serves as a reminder that any team’s doctor, in any sport, who jeopardizes the well-being of its players due to contractual obligations or financial incentives, will be held accountable for their misconduct.”

Maragos retired in 2019.

More Latest Seahawks News!

CBS Sports ranks Seahawks rookie class No. 2 in NFL behind only Jets Seahawks finish season at No. 18 in latest NFL power rankings NFC West Watch: Cardinals to hire Jonathan Gannon as new head coach

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire