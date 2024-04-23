Chris Manon, Cornell transfer guard, commits to Vanderbilt basketball, Mark Byington

First-team All-Ivy League guard Chris Manon has committed to Vanderbilt basketball out of the transfer portal, he announced on social media Tuesday.

Manon is a graduate transfer who played three seasons at Cornell after the 2020-21 season was canceled for the Ivy League. In 2023-24, he averaged 12.5 points per game and shot 56.2% from the field and 33.8% from three while adding on four rebounds and three assists per game. He led the Ivy League with 2.17 steals per game.

Ivy League players are not allowed to compete as graduate students and must transfer to utilize a grad year. The 6-foot-5, 209-pounder will be in his final year of eligibility in 2024-25 and was rated as a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports.

New Commodores coach Mark Byington has also secured commitments from six other transfers: guards Grant Huffman (Davidson), MJ Collins (Virginia Tech) and Jason Edwards (North Texas); wings Tyler Nickel (Virginia Tech) and Devin McGlockton (Boston College) and forward Jaylen Carey (James Madison).

Just two holdovers remain from the 2023-24 roster: Ven-Allen Lubin and JQ Roberts. The remainder of the team was either out of eligibility or entered the transfer portal.

