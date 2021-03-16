Chris Manhertz to sign with Jaguars

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Jaguars will add a tight end to their offense in free agency.

Chris Manhertz will sign with Jacksonville on a two-year deal worth $7.25 million with $4.25 million guaranteed, Manhertz’s agent, Sean Stellato, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Known primarily as a blocking tight end, Manhertz has been with the Panthers since the club claimed him off waivers in 2016. He has 12 career receptions for 142 yards with one touchdown.

Manhertz played all 16 games for Carolina in 2020, starting 12 of them. He was on the field for 49 percent of the Panthers’ offensive snaps — the highest total of his career.

Chris Manhertz to sign with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

