Here are Chris Manhertz’s contract details with the Broncos

The Denver Broncos signed tight end Chris Manhertz to a two-year, $6 million contract earlier this week.

Now, thanks to various reports, we know the details of that contract.

Manhertz, 30, will have a base salary of $1.59 million this season and a $480,000 roster bonus. His $1.25 million signing bonus will be prorated as $625,000 salary cap hits in 2023 and 2024.

All that will give Manhertz a 2023 salary cap hit of $2.695 million.

After that, the Broncos will have the choice to pick up or decline the final year of Manhertz’s contract. If the final year is declined, Denver will take a $1.125 million “dead money” cap hit and not owe the remaining $2.15 million.

If the Broncos do pick up the final year of the contract, Manhertz will have a base salary of $2.14 million, a roster bonus of $510,000 and a total 2024 salary cap hit of $3.275 million.

Manhertz is expected to serve primarily as a blocker in Denver behind fellow tight ends Greg Dulcich and Albert Okwuegbunam.

