Chris Long's Double Doink fire alarm vape pen story is so good

Eagles legend Chris Long has been delightfully open-book about his NFL career in retirement, coming back time and time again on his own podcast with great stories for fans who can't get enough of his tales from his years in Philly.

In a brand new podcast Tuesday, Long chopped it up with Birds legend Jason Kelce about a whole number of topics - The Great Oscars Slap, Jordan Mailata, Jalen Hurts - and they also touched on one hilarious moment from a wild night in Eagles history.

Towards the end of their chat, Long was hitting Kelce with some short-ended questions when he threw out a prompt that could only end in hilarity:

What's the dumbest thing you've done during your time in Philadelphia?

Kelce didn't immediately have a great answer for the pod, but Long clearly came to the plate armed with tales from his playing days.

Here's Long, owning up to being a doofus on the team plane after a major playoff victory:

"LONG: The dumbest thing I ever did was I set the fire alarm off on the plane. Do you remember that?

"KELCE: No?

"LONG: On the way back from the Double Doink game. You were probably sleeping. I was hitting my little vape pen -

"KELCE: [Laughs]

"LONG: [Laughs] - and the back of the plane just started going *imitates a siren* And it's 1 a.m.! [Eagles VP of Team Security] Dom [DiSandro] had to come back there. Dom was mad at me, bro. Dom was never mad at me, but Dom was big mad."

Incredible. Just a peak Veteran Guy Who Has Multiple Rings move. Not his most memorable postseason moment in midnight green, but definitely the goofiest.

I love the picture he painted, of half the team being asleep, the other half just chilling and basking in the afterglow of an absolutely chaotic playoff win over the Bears - thank you Cody Parkey! - and suddenly the loudest alarm starts ripping through the entire plane because Long was using his vape pen. It feels like a high school hijinks (high-jinks?) movie scene.

(And of course Long was sitting in the back of the plane, where the cool kids sit.)

Long has been vocal about his use of marijuana during his playing days as a pain alleviator - and has been an advocate for the league allowing players to use marijuana as medicine in lieu of more harmful substances.

The NFL changed its approach to testing and discipline around marijuana shortly after Long retired. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, players who test positive for marijuana no longer receive suspensions, a welcome change.

All in all, great story from Long. Those back-to-back years of Eagles teams and the bizarro playoff runs really were something else.