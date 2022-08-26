Chris Long makes good on Super Bowl 52 tattoo bet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The old saying is that you shouldn’t write checks with your mouth that your body can’t cash.

And former Eagles defensive end Chris Long is nothing else, if he’s not a man of his word.

Long, who played two seasons in Philadelphia and helped the Birds win Super LII, shared in his Green Light with Chris Long podcast that he made an agreement with then-Eagles’ linebackers coach Ken Flajole that if the team won the Super Bowl, he would get a tattoo of Flajole’s face somewhere on his body.

Long mentioned the bet a few days before Super Bowl LII, and Flajole corroborated the story, saying that he and Long had the conversation all the way back in training camp that year.

Nothing really came of it, until Long revisited it on his latest podcast with his former Eagles teammate Beau Allen.

Long: So I got this tattoo, and it’s kind of irritating when you get a tattoo, and everybody’s like, you know, ‘Pics or it didn’t happen.’ I’m like, ‘No, it happened. Like, it definitely happened.’ I definitely got a sizable tattoo of Ken Flajole on my rib cage. And, I mean, yeah, he’s there.

[Long shows tattoo]

Allen: I forgot about that. When I was in Montana, Chris took his shirt off because we were going swimming, and I saw that and I was f---ing dying! I forgot all about it. I was like, ‘Bro, why the f--- do you have a tattoo of John Malkovich on your ribcage?’

Long: [LAUGHS]

Allen: It’s f---ing ‘Flaje.’ It’s the funniest sh—in the world, man. I like to think Flaje is out there, just, you know, having himself a normal f---ing day, and then just will remember that his face is tattooed on your body somewhere and just be like ‘F---.’

Long: I think about it sometimes. Sometimes I forget he’s with me on this journey.

Story continues

That is fantastic. I’ve made some costly bets in my day, but none as involved as this. Is there a possibility that as the confetti fell at U.S. Bank Stadium four years ago, amid the euphoria, that Chris Long stopped celebrating – for a split second – and thought to himself, “Oh man. I guess I’m getting some new ink.”

Long didn’t weasel out of it. While Flajole’s face is on Long’s right side, that tattoo itself is pretty big, almost impossible to miss when Long is shirtless. I don’t think anyone would’ve complained if he went a good bit smaller, but Long is a man of honor.

I’m still unsure what’s funnier: the tattoo itself, or Allen thinking Long would get a tattoo of John Malkovich.