Chris Long raising a glass — and up to $200K — for bartenders in need

Retired NFL defensive end Chris Long and his brother, former Bears guard Kyle Long, are teaming up with Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal to host a virtual happy hour, where participants of legal drinking age can toast with their favorite cocktail on social media while raising money for bartenders impacted by COVID-19.

For every post shared using the hashtag #GenerosityHour, Crown Royal will donate $1 to bartenders in need through the United States’ Bartender Guilds’ Emergency Assistance Fund, up to $200,000.

“In addition to those fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19, millions of individuals are out of work right now,” Long told Yahoo Sports. “From concession stands around NFL stadiums to your favorite local hangout spot, we take for granted the hard work bartenders do, and right now, this industry has come to a screeching halt. In light of that, Kyle and I wanted to help out and took advantage of this opportunity to do so with Crown Royal.”

The two-time Super Bowl winner is helping lead the charge in a big way. In addition to co-hosting an Instagram Live happy hour to discuss all things NFL draft, Chris and Kyle are contributing $15,000 to help Crown Royal reach its goal of $200,000.

Chris Long’s advice to NFL draftees

As someone who understands the excitement that comes with the NFL draft, Long sympathizes with soon-to-be rookies who won’t have the experience of hearing their name called before thousands of fans onsite, whether in New York or elsewhere. In Long’s opinion, the years following draft night are what matter more, especially if you get to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to the city you play for.

Considering he’s just one of five players in NFL history to win consecutive Super Bowl titles with different franchises (Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots and Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles), Long is speaking from experience.

“Sometimes the NFL draft can be the end all be all for someone’s career,” the Virginia alum said. “But if you can play for a decade or more in the league, that’s even better. You’re going to make a lot of great memories on and off the field with your teammates that don’t even compare to missing the draft.”

Staying busy at home

As for how he’s keeping busy during the extended stay-at-home orders, Long is taking advantage of this period to spend more time with his wife Megan and their two young sons. A big proponent of keeping in contact via with past teammates, the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient recently launched a podcast called “Green Light,” which allows him to feature celebrity interviews, individual commentary and “one-of-a-kind” segments alongside special guests.

Join Chris and Kyle Long on Instagram Live with Crown Royal in a special #GenerosityHour Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Retired NFL star Chris Long is pledging $15,000 to support bartenders in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

