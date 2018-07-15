Chris Long doesn't put stock in Brady-Belichick drama. "It took everything to beat them."

In an interview with The Big Lead, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long spoke on the drama surrounding Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

It's safe to say he doesn't put much stock into it.

I just think any NFL team, any NFL locker room under a lot of stress over a year period, there are going to be storylines people can choose to kind of blow out of proportion or not pay attention to. I think everyone's going to pay attention to sometimes really small issues. Whatever people are alluding to going on up there hasn't affected their play, it hasn't affected their bottom line. It hasn't affected how they executed on Sundays.

Long played with the Patriots during the 2016 season and won Super Bowl 51 with them before signing a two-year contract with the Eagles. The Eagles then went on to beat New England in Super Bowl 52. If anyone outside of the Patriots' locker room has an idea of the culture inside the past two years, Long has to be one of them.

It took everything for us to beat them. It took a heroic performance by Nick Foles and we had to play our best game. So while everybody likes to always point to the Patriots as being under duress or there's some drama in the locker room, there's drama in every locker room that you could blow out of proportion. They're just on top and those stories sell because they've been so great.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham released a story detailing some of the issues that arose in New England over the past few years in January, and with Brady missing almost all of the Patriots' voluntary workouts last month, some have started to wonder whether this is the end for one of both of Brady-Belichick.

While their hasn't been much public acknowledgement from either side about the drama, but Long certainly doesn't see much substance to the noise.

Story Continues

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE