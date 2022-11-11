Chris Long discusses how Quinnen Williams has become a beast in the NFL

At this point, it’s no secret that Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has become one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL and arguably the best one not named Aaron Donald.

Williams has already tied a career-high with seven sacks and there are still eight games left in the season. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October, where he recorded 4.5 of his seven sacks.

The crazy part is Williams may still only be scratching the surface on how great he can truly be in the league as he has fully embraced being a leader of the Jets defense, a defense that ranks No. 6 in DVOA.

How has Williams become so great? This clip from The 33rd Team and former defensive lineman and Super Bowl winner Chris Long will give you at least a piece of answering that question.

Elite @QuinnenWilliams has arrived 🤌 Chris Long explains how Big Q modeling his game after some of the league's best has helped him evolve into a monster@JOEL9ONE | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/dRJ3wkUD0Z — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire