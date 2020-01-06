Chris Long defends Carson Wentz against 'injury-prone' and 'soft' hot takes

Carson Wentz's season ended on Sunday when Jadeveon Clowney's helmet hit his own and forced it to subsequently hit the turf at Lincoln Financial Field.

While they may be a vocal minority, there were a number of media personalities and former NFL players who pointed to this incident as yet another instance of Wentz being "injury prone." Not to mention a portion of the fan base that feels similarly.

Former Eagles defensive end and teammate of Carson on the Super Bowl 52 squad, Chris Long, wasn't having any of it. Long took to his Twitter on Sunday evening to drag all of the bad takes.

First up, ESPN's Josina Anderson who you likely remember from the "anonymous player" / Alshon Jeffrey distraction earlier this season. Former NFL WR Torry Holt commented that "it's always something with Wentz," during the game to which she responded, "I hear you Torry..." Holt's initial tweet was later deleted at some point, but her reaction remains and both have been screenshot.

Long's reaction to Anderson called her professionalism into question:

And @JosinaAnderson players need to know what time it is when you come around a building. Talking shit on a dude about a head injury and covering football for a living. Tisk tisk. pic.twitter.com/QBzQ2lYCtH — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 6, 2020

Next up, there's former NFL QB-for-a-minute Danny Kanell, who tweeted that "Not saying he's soft but some dudes aren't built for the NFL. Until Wentz plays a full season, it's a more than fair question."

Long wasn't having any of it: "His brain unavoidably collided w his skull on a dirty hit... with no concussion history I'm aware of. Yeah... Had it been a pulled hamstring or a slipped disc, you could justifiably identify a pattern and your point wouldn't be so dogs***."

His brain unavoidably collided w his skull on a dirty hit... with no concussion history I'm aware of. Yeah... Had it been a pulled hamstring or a slipped disc, you could justifiably identify a pattern and your point wouldn't be so dogshit. https://t.co/cK7qAglKrx — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 6, 2020

Then there was a guy from Pro Football Focus who tweeted this hot garbage take:

Being a numbers guy is intoxicating I see https://t.co/lHVrNaed49 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 6, 2020

And finally, former NFL WR Brandon Stokely got his name out there again.

Carson Wentz hurt again. He's just way to unreliable to be a franchise QB but the Eagles have no other choice now. Should've kept Foles he was a perfect fit for them #Eagles — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) January 5, 2020

Long didn't even want to address that one:

So there it is, some in the media still want to call Carson Wentz soft and injury prone. Guys who have actually played with him disagree.

As for Carson, he shared a message this morning that he's feeling good today and is proud of this Eagles team.

"Onward to next year... big things comin'; believe that!" Wentz said.

