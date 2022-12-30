Chris Lindstrom joins 'NFL Now' to discuss being Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom joins 'NFL Now' to discuss being the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom joins 'NFL Now' to discuss being the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
The Packers know Vikings kick returner Kene Nwangwu is going to get chances on Sunday. Can the special teams contain him?
After notching their 12th victory, Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy bristled at questions over whether the Cowboys are winning by enough. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
Kyle Van Noy pointed out a notable difference between Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Patriots coach Bill Belichick that doesn't paint his former boss in the best light.
After the Rams made it to the Super Bowl four years ago, they decided to give their starting quarterback a contract that they quickly came to regret. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the same thing may have happened. The glass-half-full Rams would never dare to admit that, in hindsight, they may have given [more]
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sent an email asking for more consistency from NFL officials earlier this season, but he didn’t get what he was looking for from the crew working Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Vrabel’s specific gripe on Thursday night was with how officials handled roughing the passer. Titans linebacker Monty Rice [more]
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Spending New Years in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves.
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
Are the Eagles better off resting Jalen Hurts for another week and going with Gardner Minshew?
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn.
Brock Purdy could break the 49ers' rookie record for passing TDs in his 5th start.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
The benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr becomes a clear and obvious indication that the team is done with him. During Thursday’s PFT Live, we addressed the difficulties inherent to trading Carr. In a nutshell, the Raiders can’t trade him before $40.4 million in injury guarantees flip to full guarantees. Any informal deal to trade [more]
Josh McDaniels understand Davante Adams needs space to 'feel however you feel' about Carr's benching. The hope being that Adams will ultimately come around.
Joe Burrow continues to make his mark.
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off - and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes. ''There's really not much more to be said - it's Pittsburgh Steelers week,'' said Chris Horton, Baltimore's special teams coordinator. The Ravens host Pittsburgh on Sunday night, and that fact that this matchup was moved into prime time says a lot about the significance of the rivalry.
The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots play a pivotal AFC East rivalry game with the NFL playoffs at stake. Here's who NFL experts picked to win.
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Not in his favor at all.