Chris Lindstrom, Drake London make PFF’s early NFL All-Pro team

The offensive line of the Atlanta Falcons has arguably been the team’s biggest weakness over the past five seasons, but thus far in 2022, this unit has played good football.

Despite starting two new players up front, the Falcons are allowing fewer sacks and running the ball extremely well through the first four games. Leading the way for Atlanta is right guard Chris Lindstrom.

Highest-graded offensive linemen after Week 4 💪 pic.twitter.com/Pr1SJRStix — PFF (@PFF) October 5, 2022

Not only is Lindstrom the team’s best lineman, he’s the NFL’s highest-rated guard, according to Pro Football Focus. The fourth-year lineman has an ELITE grade of 91.3 after four weeks.

Lindstrom’s performance was impressive enough to earn a spot on PFF’s early NFL All-Pro team as the starting right guard.

PFF's Sam Monson on Chris Lindstrom

Drake London makes PFF All-Pro 2nd team

Among WRs with a top-10 receiving grade, Drake London is the *only* rookie. His grade is a 83.0. pic.twitter.com/nY9RENUHG7 — PFF ATL Falcons (@PFF_Falcons) October 4, 2022

We all know Lindstrom has been outstanding this season, but rookie receiver Drake London is the team’s second-highest-graded player through the first four games. He was named to PFF’s early NFL All-Pro second team behind starters Cooper Kupp and A.J. Brown. After four games, London has 18 catches, 231 yards and two touchdowns.

PFF early All-Pro starting lineup

Story continues

Falcons Week 5 injury report: Kyle Pitts OUT vs. Bucs

After missing three straight practices, the Falcons have ruled Kyle Pitts OUT for their Week 5 matchup against the Buccaneers. https://t.co/lLKOdiGdEr — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 7, 2022

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kyle Pitts Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Bradley Pinion Personal DNP — —

[lawrence-related id=103049,103035,103029,103000]

[vertical-gallery id=102804]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire