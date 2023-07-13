Chris Ledlum re-enters NCAA transfer portal

Harvard transfer forward Chris Ledlum announced his commitment to Tennessee in April.

Ledlum re-entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward is from Brooklyn, New York. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Ledlum averaged 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season at Harvard.

Tennessee will tip off its 2023-24 men’s basketball season on Nov. 10 at Wisconsin.

Tennessee’s 2023-24 schedule will also feature home Southeastern Conference contests versus Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road SEC games will be against Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

