Chris Lawless wins Tour de Yorkshire to get Team Ineos off the mark in first race

They were targeted by anti-fracking campaigners, battered for three of the four days by the foulest of Yorkshire weather, and did not actually win a stage all week. But Team Ineos still came up smiling, youngster Chris Lawless claiming victory at this year’s Tour de Yorkshire on Sunday to give the British superteam their first win in their first official race under their new owners.

Lawless, 23, was again second in the final stage from Halifax to Leeds. But whereas the Wigan rider - nicknamed The Pigman - was “gutted” by his failure to win in Scarborough on Saturday night, this time he effectively gifted the win to CCC’s Greg van Avermaet.

Or at least he did not contest it, the two men having made a deal with each other a couple of kilometres from the finish line after escaping up the road following the final climb of the day.

Winning this race is by far the biggest achievement of Lawless’ career. He had previously won a stage of the Coppi e Bartali and twice finished third at Scheldeprijs. This is on another level again. But the win is perhaps even more significant for what it says about Team Ineos.

It will send a message to the rest of the WorldTour, as if one needed sending: that with even deeper pockets than before, and a conveyor belt of young talent, they may be even more dominant than they were under Sky.

Lawless is just one of a number of rising stars. Last week Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghegan Hart, 21 and 24 respectively, finished first and second at the Tour of the Alps. This week Ineos had two riders in the top three - with 22 year-old Irishman Eddie Dunbar completing the podium behind Lawless and Van Avermaet - and five riders inside the top 15.

Next week Ineos will take a team to the Giro d’Italia packed with young thrusters. And even though Egan Bernal’s recent broken collarbone means the 22 year-old Colombian will not be able to contest the pink jersey, Ineos will still have Geoghegan Hart, Sivakov, and 21 year-old Ivan Sosa capable of getting up there on GC. And that’s if they decide not to divert Geraint Thomas to the Giro at the 11th hour.

Then there is Chris Froome. The four-time Tour de France winner was instrumental to Lawless’ win, just as he was to Sivakov’s victory in the Alps last week.

After the day’s breakaway was whittled down to three riders, with 20km or so remaining, it was Froome’s attack on the final Otley climb which broke the race up.

Dunbar followed, then carried on up the road to take the virtual leader’s jersey, forcing Van Avermaet to respond. The Belgian had begun the day third overall, six seconds behind Lawless. Van Avermaet attacked with 5.4km remaining, dropping everyone. Everyone except for Lawless, dug deep and jumped on the Olympic champion’s wheel.

Lawless had been unsure at the start of the day whether he would be able to manage the near 3500m of climbing, to follow all the moves when they went.

Lawless beat Greg Van Avermaet (left) and Edward Dunbar to the title Credit: PA

But he revealed afterwards that a motivational phone call from team principal Sir Dave Brailsford, who told him to “believe in myself, and to forget about the Scarborough sprint”, did the trick.

After he and Van Avermaet caught up to Dunbar, the only question was whether they could hold off the chasing pack which was now being led by Riwal, riding for second placed Alexander Kamp.

It was at this point that Lawless was seen to exchange words with Van Avermaet. It was not hard to guess what was being said. Lawless had clearly struck a deal: you help me keep the chasing pack at bay and I won’t contest the stage win.

When they arrived in Leeds, Van Avermaet duly sprinted to victory on The Headrow while Lawless stuck like glue his wheel. “Even if I had come around him I’m not sure I could have won,” he smiled afterwards, not even trying to deny that a deal had been struck. “I can't believe it,” he added. “If someone had told me at the start of the week that I’d win this race I'd have called them bare-faced liar. I've got to really thank the team for putting their faith in me.”

Race organisers would have been delighted they did. After an epic two-day women’s race, won by Marianne Vos on Saturday, a local winner (well, from the other side of the Pennines) in the men’s race could not have been better scripted. Ineos are off the mark.