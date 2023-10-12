Chris Kreider with a Powerplay Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Chris Kreider (New York Rangers) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 10/12/2023
Chris Kreider (New York Rangers) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 10/12/2023
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
The defense that has allowed the most passing touchdowns has to face Patrick Mahomes in Week 6.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Dan Titus has some quick-hitting advice to get you ready for your fantasy basketball draft. It's time to prep for the NBA season!
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos on "Thursday Night Football."
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back for another episode of The Bandwagon, recapping three of the Division Series and digging into the drama between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves after game 3.
The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres have reportedly dismissed John Roth and Kathryn D'Angelo.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Broncos are off to a miserable start this season.
Okogie has been around the block — he was at that infamous Jimmy Butler practice with Minnesota — and is now ready to do all the dirty work for Phoenix.
“This is all cake, man. This is so much fun," Harper said after staring down Orlando Arcia and powering the Phillies to within one win of a return trip to the NLCS.
A'ja Wilson and the Aces seem completely unstoppable.
Corey Seager passed Barry Bonds for the most walks in a Division Series on Tuesday. The Rangers' slugger was walked nine times in three ALDS games against the Orioles.
Adolis García and the Rangers knocked off the top-seeded Orioles with a clean sweep to reach the ALCS.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL. The hosts start with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos, and whether or not Payton may consider tanking the rest of the season after a brutal start. Next, the group discuss what changed in the Indianapolis Colts front office to extend Jonathan Taylor after a drawn out negotiation process. Charles believes the front office was impressed by Anthony Richardson's start, and they believed they could compete with Taylor playing. Next, the trio dive into the Carolina Panthers locker room and Frank Reich's comments about David Tepper's hands-on ownership style. The group give their thoughts on Bryce Young and whether or not it's time to panic before discussing Tepper and how his aggressive style matches with some other owners like Jerry Jones. Justin Jefferson is on IR, leading the hosts to wonder if Kirk Cousins could be traded, and Van Jefferson is headed to the Atlanta Falcons, showing the Los Angeles Rams' confidence in rookie Puka Nacua. Finally, Charles discusses his piece on whether or not Brock Purdy is an MVP candidate, and Jason and Jori give their thoughts on why Purdy isn't getting the acclaim he should be.