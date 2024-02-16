Chris Kreider with a Powerplay Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens
Chris Kreider (New York Rangers) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 02/15/2024
Chris Kreider (New York Rangers) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 02/15/2024
The offseason primer you've been looking for. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don share 32 offseason fantasy questions, one for each of the 32 teams. Everything you need to know, or ask, heading into free agency and draft season.
At spring training media day, Manfred also addressed this winter's slow free-agent market and MLB's recent jersey backlash.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City native, shares his perspective on a uniquely American crisis and its impact on a communal tradition that may have just changed forever.
Bradish finished fourth in 2023 AL Cy Young voting.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab start off the show by acknowledging the tragic shooting in Kansas City and offering their condolences before transitioning into some of the breaking news around the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with DC Steve Wilks after a shaky playoff run, and Chris Jones loudly proclaimed that he is staying in Kansas City despite being a free agent. The duo discuss what went wrong for Wilks in the Bay and whether or not they expect Jones to actually return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The duo also discuss the continuing debate around Kyle Shanahan's in-game decisions during Super Bowl LVIII and whether or not he deserves the heat he's getting. The Chiefs are the team everyone in the AFC will have to chase for the foreseeable future, so Fitz and Frank take a dive into each AFC contender's current situation and give their blueprint for how the team can compete with KC in the playoffs in the next year or two. The duo give their thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns before finishing the show by deciding if they think each of these teams have a realistic chance of catching up by next season.
A Hendrick Motorsports driver had won the pole for the last three Daytona 500s.
Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.
Instead of a day of celebration, Kansas City's Super Bowl parade is now one of fear and division.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
Curry and Ionescu will participate in a one-on-one 3-point shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday.
Chris Herring from ESPN joins Dan Devine to talk about all of the things that they love about the NBA right before the league heads into its all-star break.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
There have only been six successful protests in NBA history.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.