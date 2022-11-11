Chris Kreider with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers were required to reinstate players from the 60-day injured list and return them to the 40-man roster.
Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras and Carlos Rodón also were given the offers, as were Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi, Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson, Martín Pérez and Tyler Anderson. Players have until Nov. 20 to accept, and top players are expected to decline and pursue more lucrative long-term contracts on the free-agent market.
ESPN provided a projection of what Aaron Judge's free-agent contract will be.
The Yankees have extended the qualifying offer to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on Thursday.
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
As the Commanders await Thursday’s “major announcement” from D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine regarding his investigation of the team, the team quietly has taken action apparently aimed at minimizing potential criminal and/or civil liability to its paying customers. Via Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in D.C., multiple listeners have receive a letter from the [more]
The Minnesota Timberwolves were left with four players on defense vs. the Phoenix Suns as D'Angelo Russell watched from the sideline.
Sophomore running back Sy'veon Wilkerson had a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 41-14 victory over Texas Southern.
Maltbie has covered golf for NBC Sports since 1992. Koch joined full-time in 1997.
Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Astros to become a free agent, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Who are the experts siding with for tonight's matchup between the Panthers and Falcons?
The Cubs announced a flurry of roster moves that got their 40-man roster to 36 on Thursday.
The Giants declined Evan Longoria's contract option Thursday, sending him to free agency for the first time. They might fill the hole with younger options such as David Villar.
The Warriors having two players on two-way contracts who can be counted on by Steve Kerr certainly is a positive. Them being the trusted veterans of a struggling second unit also can be problematic.
Thursday was a strange day for the Raiders.
SEC football Week 11 predictions: Our experts pick the winner of every game, including Alabama-Ole Miss, LSU-Arkansas and Georgia-Mississippi State.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.