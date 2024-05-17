Chris Klieman, Gene Taylor discuss K-State’s trip to Ireland

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football is going global, kicking off the 2025 season in Dublin, Ireland.

Athletics Director Gene Taylor and head football coach Chris Klieman joined Aer Lingus Classic co-founder John Anthony and Consulate General of Ireland Robert Hull to address the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Friday morning in Manhattan.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to be a part of this game,” Taylor said. “I’ve seen the games over there, I’ve seen the national exposure that game brings to the programs that play in it.”

Taylor said the conversation about playing in Ireland has been ongoing for several years, but the rivalry matchup with Iowa State in 2025 seemed like the right time to do it.

The game against the Cyclones was set to be a home game for the ‘Cats, but Kleiman and Taylor both agreed putting themselves, and the Big 12, on such a platform is a unique opportunity.

“It was just an opportunity for these guys to experience something not a lot of college kids are going to get to do, especially college football players,” Klieman said. “And, have that opportunity to put Kansas State on that kind of stage. And the fact that it is a conference game and it starts us off.”

The rivalry piece was part of the appeal for bringing K-State and Iowa State to Dublin, Classic co-founder John Anthony says. Wildcat and Cyclone fans are not just very involved, but travel well.

The College Football Classic is “more than a game” though, Anthony says, it’s about experience and exposure on all tiers.

“It provides an experience to the student athletes that they will remember and talk about for the rest of their lives,” Anthony said. “And for the fans also, where they get to come and take over a European city and show the world what Wildcat nation is.”

Fans can now purchase the official Ireland ticket package experience from K-State Athletics.

