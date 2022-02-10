Chris Kiffin returns to Browns as defensive line coach after 1 month at Ole Miss

Myles Garrett and his fellow Browns defensive linemen won't have a new position coach leading their group in 2022 after all.

Chris Kiffin will return to the Browns as their defensive line coach after choosing last month to join the University of Mississippi's football staff, a person familiar with the situation told the USA TODAY Network on Thursday, confirming an ESPN report. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not yet official.

Kiffin had been expected to hold the title of co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, where his brother Lane is the head coach.

But Kiffin decided he wanted to stay in the NFL, and the Browns are happy to have him back.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods, right, and defensive line coach Chris Kiffin, center, talk to linebacker Jacob Phillips during a game against the Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)

They hired Kiffin in February 2020 to guide their defensive line under coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Former Browns assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett left the organization earlier this offseason to become the D-line coach at Liberty University.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Chris Kiffin back with Cleveland Browns after leaving for Ole Miss