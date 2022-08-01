Chris Kiffin: Myles Garrett has been more locked in than I’ve ever seen

Russell Wilson, as everyone knows, has never received an MVP vote. Myles Garrett hasn’t yet gotten a defensive player of the year vote.

Garrett set the Browns’ single-season sack record last season with 16, but Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt tied the NFL sacks record and won defensive player of the year with 42 votes. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons received five votes and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald three.

Garrett is a favorite to win it this year.

“I mean, why wouldn’t he get votes?’’ Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin said of Garrett, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “He does everything we ask him to do. He plays the run. He’s all over the field. He hardly comes off the field. He impacts the game a number of different ways. He’s unblockable, has been as advertised. He’s gone through three guys before. So, yeah, I’ll vote for him.’’

Garrett said last week his goal was to get some DPOY votes. He has a chance to do better than that.

“I absolutely see (defensive player of the year) in his future,’’ Kiffin said. “I think he does, too. With him I know it’s only day seven, day six of camp, he’s been locked in more so than I’ve ever seen. He’s out early to everything. He’s really taken the next step, as far as in our defensive line room being the leader.

“Obviously, he does that for the team, but he knows that room is his now. He had some older guys when he first got in there. . . . Obviously, the talent continues to keep getting better year to year, so there’s no reason he can’t. His time will come, and hopefully it’s this year.’’

Garrett, the No. 1 overall choice in 2017, has 58.5 sacks in five seasons. He has made three Pro Bowls and twice was voted All-Pro.

