Who is Chris Kapilovic? Alabama football reportedly hiring OL coach to replace Scott Huff

Alabama football and coach Kalen DeBoer have reportedly found their next offensive assistant coach.

The Crimson Tide is reportedly hiring Chris Kapilovic to coach the offensive line, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday. The role was vacated by Scott Huff, who followed former Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

Kapilovic was announced as Baylor's next offensive line coach in December. He previously coached at Michigan State from 2020-23, where he coached offensive line and was the Spartans' run-game coordinator.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football expected to promote Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator

Kapilovic has previous experience in the state of Alabama, although it has been a while. Kapilovic coached at Alabama State from 2001-05, serving as the offensive coordinator his final three seasons there.

Here's everything to know about Kapilovic, including details on his coaching career:

Who is Chris Kapilovic?

ChrisKapilovic is reportedly set to become Alabama's next offensive line coach, per Thamel.

Kapilovic previously agreed to become Baylor's offensive line coach in December after four seasons at Michigan State. However, he is reportedly pivoting to the Crimson Tide in wake of Huff following Grubb to the Seattle Seahawks.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama football had plan in case Ryan Grubb departed for Seattle, Greg Byrne says

Kapilovic was most recently the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator for the Spartans, helping lead the 2021 team to an 11-2 record while his unit paved the way for Kenneth Walker III, who won the Doak Walker Award that season.

The longtime assistant played at Missouri State, before starting his coaching career as a student assistant in 1991. He was then the offensive line coach at Deer Valley High School in Arizona from 1992-97 before coaching offensive line at Phoenix College.

Kapilovic was then a graduate assistant at Kansas from 1999-2000, before serving as the offensive line coach at Alabama State, Missouri State, Southern Miss, North Carolina, Colorado and Michigan State. He also was the offensive coordinator for the Tar Heels from 2016-18.

REQUIRED READING: Grading Alabama football 2024 recruiting class: How did Crimson Tide fare?

Chris Kapilovic coaching career

Kapilovic has developed multiple NFL draft picks in his career, headlined by guard Jonathan Cooper, who was selected No. 7 overall in 2013. He also served as offensive coordinator when Tar Heels quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was taken second overall in the 2017.

Most recently, Kapilovic helped Michigan State's offensive line become one of 13 semifinalists in 2021 for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nations' top offensive line. That season, the Spartans finished with an 11-2 record behind unanimous All-American running back Kenneth Walker III, who ran for 1,636 yards with 18 touchdowns and now plays for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

His offensive line at North Carolina allowed just 10 sacks the entire 2018 season, which was the fourth-fewest in FBS. Here's a year-by-year look at his previous coaching stops:

1992-97 : Deer Valley High School (Ariz.) offensive coordinator

1998: Phoenix College offensive line coach

1999-2000: Kansas graduate assistant

2001-02: Alabama State offensive line coach

2003-05: Alabama State offensive coordinator/offensive line coach

2006-07: Missouri State offensive line coach/run-game coordinator

2008-09: Southern Miss offensive line coach

2010-11: Southern Miss offensive line coach/run-game coordinator

2012-13: North Carolina offensive line coach/run-game coordinator

2014: North Carolina co-offensive coordinator

2015-18: North Carolina associate head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach

2019: Colorado offensive line coach/run-game coordinator

2020-23: Michigan State associate head coach/offensive line coach/run-game coordinator

2024: Baylor offensive line coach*

* Has not coached

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Who is Chris Kapilovic? Alabama football reportedly hiring next OL coach