Chris Jones week to week with groin strain, will miss time

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had an MRI on his injured groin Monday morning.

The bad news is he will miss some time, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. The good news is Jones is week to week.

Jones made it through only 38 defensive snaps in Sunday night’s loss to the Colts. He made one tackle and two quarterback hits before leaving.

The Chiefs also lost defensive tackle Xavier Williams to an ankle injury Sunday. He played only 10 snaps.

That leaves Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders as the only healthy players at the position, although Joey Ivie is on the practice squad.