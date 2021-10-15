Chris Jones out for Week Six

The Chiefs will once again be without one of their best defensive players.

Per multiple reporters, head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday press conference that defensive lineman Chris Jones (wrist) is out for Sunday’s game against Washington.

Jones missed last week’s game against Buffalo with the injury. He has a pair of sacks and three tackles for loss this season.

The Chiefs will also be without cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) and tight end Blake Bell (back). Ward has missed the last three games with his injury. Bell has played rotational snaps at tight end and has four catches for 33 yards this season.

The rest of Kansas City’s injury report, including the statuses for receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) and guard Joe Thuney (hand), will be released later on Friday. Both players were on the field after missing the first two practices of the week.

