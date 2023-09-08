Chris Jones watches Chiefs' season opener from suite amid contract holdout

Chris Jones didn't let his contract holdout stop from him enjoying the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener.

The Chiefs' All-Pro defensive tackle was on hand for the team's game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, but not as an active player. Instead, he watched the game from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chris Jones is in the stands for the Chiefs' season opener 👀 pic.twitter.com/YMiBwtxDsT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 8, 2023

Jones has been holding out from the defending champion Chiefs all training camp, with reports indicating he's seeking $30 million per year.

Chris Jones wants his payday after helping lead the Chiefs to a second Super Bowl title. (Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the holdout now reaching into the regular season, Jones is facing millions in lost salary and fines while seeking one of the biggest contracts for a defensive player ever. Jones said last month he's willing to take the holdout into Week 8, which add up to about $8 million in lost game checks from his $19.5 million base salary, via OverTheCap.

Only Aaron Donald and the recently signed Nick Bosa make more among defensive players than the $30 million Jones is seeking. The 29-year-old Jones might very well be worth that, as the clear best defender on last year's Super Bowl champions.

Jones tied a career high with 15.5 sacks last season, plus 44 combined tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. His sack total was easily the highest in the NFL among interior defenders.