Chris Jones shares unique bobcat story, which Chiefs rookie is standing out on defense
Shortly after an aggressive run by Saquon Barkley during practice, New York Giants players and coaches erupted into a massive brawl.
Cole Beasley speaks on his departure from the #Bills & how much he appreciates #BillsMafia still:
Aaron Rodgers credits ayahuasca with helping him be "back in love with football," but says relationship with estranged family still work in progress.
Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame speech was fantastic, and he even took a playful jab at former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Several teams will not live up to their billing after being ranked in the preseason poll. Here are the five teams that are the most overrated.
According to NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are seeking out a trade of QB Sam Darnold.
The former OU quarterback and longtime assistant coach resigned after reading aloud words "that had nothing to do with football" during a meeting.
With a little less than one month until the NFL regular season begins, there already looks to be a pecking order emerging enter the preseason.
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth [more]
This may not go over well.
Which rookie sleepers could fly under the radar and help you win your fantasy football league this year?
Packers Wire's 10 takeaways from the team's first 10 training camp practices of the 2022 season.
Seven standouts from Philadelphia Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field
Shortly after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Bryant Young gave his impression of Trey Lance on 49ers Talk.
Hunt wants a new contract or a trade. Breaking it all down including the timing, his production in Cleveland and much much more:
An under-the-radar #49ers training camp battle to watch from @nicholasmcgee24.
We discuss the Chiefs’ latest moves
How will the Top 25 teams in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll fare? Here's outlooks for every team that made the ranking.
A standout play in Sunday’s practice showed a glimpse of what might be ahead for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense.
The Eagles practiced in front of nearly 30,000 fans at the Linc on Sunday. Here are 10 observations from the night. By Dave Zangaro