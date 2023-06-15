Chris Jones sat out Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp. What Reid, Mahomes said about that

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did not attend this week’s three-day mandatory minicamp — subjecting himself to fines as he looks to work a contract extension with KC in the final year of his deal.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed that topic with reporters following Thursday’s final day of minicamp workouts.

“That’s his choice. He chose not to be here,” Reid said. “But I’m sure he’ll be at training camp.”

When asked to clarify whether he believed Jones would, in fact, show up to the start of next month’s training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, Reid softened his stance.

“I’m not sure about anything. I’m not sure I’m going to be there,” Reid said with a laugh. “I wish I could predict it. I think there’s a chance, a chance he’s not. We’ll see.”

Jones, now in the last season of a four-year contract extension signed in 2020, was the Chiefs’ unquestioned top defensive player in 2022 while registering 15 1/2 sacks and earning first-team All-Pro status.

He went a similar route when nearing the end of his rookie deal in 2019; Jones sat out mandatory minicamp then before eventually reporting to the start of training camp. After that season, the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Jones before the two sides reached their long-term agreement in July 2020.

According to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Jones’ maximum fine for missing mandatory minicamp is $16,549 for Day 1, $32,920 for Day 2 and $49,374 for Day 3. Altogether, that adds up to a maximum fine of $98,753.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when asked about Jones’ situation, said the absence was “part of the business.”

“Chris knows that we love them here. He’s been a part of this team for a long time. He’s one of the main reasons that we’ve had the success that we’ve had,” Mahomes said. “He’s been that leader on the defense. He made a lot of big plays — it seems like the biggest moments — and you want those guys on your team.”

Mahomes said that while the offseason is a time to improve, he trusted Jones knew how to properly prepare himself for the season even while away from the team.

“The hope is that everything’s good by training camp, and we’re able to come in and just roll,” Mahomes said. “And that’s just part of it. And that’s what makes this team such so great is whenever guys like that have to go handle their business, we let them handle it. When they jump back in the building, we get back to right where we left off.”

Jones, who is set to make a $19.5 million base salary this season according to OverTheCap.com, figures to be one of the highest-paid NFL defensive linemen if he does reach a new long-term pact with the Chiefs. The Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald currently leads all defensive linemen in average salary per year at $31.7 million, according to OverTheCap, followed by Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons, who is at $23.5 million.

The Chiefs-Jones negotiations could also be impacted by New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who is expected to sign a long-term deal with the Jets before training camp.

Early last month, when asked about a potential Jones extension, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said it was part of the team’s offseason to-do list.

“Obviously we have a great relationship with Chris and his staff. So we’ll get to work and see what we can do,” Veach said on May 1. “Those things usually take a little bit of time here, so we have a little bit of a runway now until the start of training camp to hopefully get something done.”

Jones has previously shared his fondness for the Chiefs. That included a social media post in March responding to a fan, where Jones was asked if an extension was coming soon.

“I’m a chief for life,” Jones tweeted on March 12. “I will not play for another franchise.”

Reid said in his communication with Jones, he urged the star D-lineman to stay in shape. Reid also reiterated Thursday that the Chiefs and Jones’ representation were in contact, which he classified as “important.”

In the meantime, Reid said he’d let Veach and his staff deal with the contract side of things, even as that could affect Jones’ status for training camp next month.

“If you’re there, you’re there. If you’re not, we keep going. It’s one of those deals,” Reid said. “They’ll work all that out.”

Chiefs’ injury updates

Reid gave additional details Thursday about players who missed mandatory minicamp practices with injuries.

Those players included: tight end Blake Bell (appendectomy); safety Mike Edwards (hamstring); cornerback Trent McDuffie (stress on fibula); running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder surgery); offensive lineman Trey Smith (strained triceps); cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee); and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (knee surgery).

Reid said he expected most of that group to be ready to go for the start of next month’s training camp.