Chris Jones returns to practice; Harrison Butker, Marquez Valdes-Scantling sit out

The Chiefs had good news and bad news on their practice report Thursday.

Defensive end Mike Danna (calf) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (personal) returned to practice. Danna was limited, and Jones was a full participant.

Receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) also was back on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday.

But kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) were downgraded Thursday. They did not practice after being limited Wednesday.

“[Butker] had a real good day [Wednesday],” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said before practice Thursday, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “He came out and he kicked and then the other kid [Matthew Wright] did well, too, so we’ve still got to wait and see. [Butker’s] just a little sore, so we’re not going to kick him. We’re trying to get him ready for the game, so we’re just going to listen to the trainers. Whatever they say, we’re going to do it, and it’s going to come down right to the end, until we have to make that decision who is going to be up and down.”

The Chiefs signed Wright to their practice squad this week after cutting kicker Matt Ammendola from their practice squad. Wright will kick Sunday night if Butker can’t go.

Justin Watson or Skyy Moore would be in line for more snaps if Valdes-Scantling is out Sunday.

Running back Ronald Jones remained out Thursday with an illness, and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) and offensive tackle Andrew Wylie (hip) again were full participants.

