Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones returned to a full practice Thursday.

Jones, who missed the Patriots game in Week 4 with a groin injury, was limited in Wednesday’s practice with the same injury.

Jones played a season-low 52 percent of the team’s defensive snaps Sunday, making a sack and three tackles in his 40 plays.

For the season, Jones has 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The rest of the Chiefs’ report remained the same as Wednesday.

Safety Armani Watts (illness), right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) and receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) still are out of practice.

Watkins hasn’t played since Week 5 against the Raiders.

Schwartz started Week 6 against the Bills despite his injury, but he only played eight snaps before leaving the game. He sat out Sunday’s game against Denver.

Chris Jones returns to full practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk