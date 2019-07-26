Chris Jones will report to Chiefs camp

Chiefs players are reporting to training camp on Friday and there’s been uncertainty about whether defensive tackle Chris Jones would be part of the group.

There’s no more reason to wonder. Jones’s agents said that their client will be there after missing offseason work as part of a push for a new contract.

“He knows his value and if he has to play out his deal in order to reach free agency, then that’s what he will do,” agents Jason and Michael Katz told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “For now, he’s focused on winning a Super Bowl for Kansas City.”

Jones is in the final year of the contract he signed as a 2016 second-round pick. He’s set to make just under $1.2 million in salary under the terms of that deal.

Jones has played in every game over the last three seasons and is coming off a year that saw him record 40 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.