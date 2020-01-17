Chris Jones on the practice field in Kansas City

The Chiefs have not yet given defensive lineman Chris Jones an injury designation for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, but there was a positive sign today.

Jones was on the practice field today, according to local media. That makes it the first time this week he’s been able to practice.

The 25-year-old Jones was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season and is a key cog in the Chiefs’ defense who led the team with nine sacks in the regular season.

After suffering a calf injury in practice, Jones missed the Chiefs’ playoff win over the Texans.