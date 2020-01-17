Chris Jones on the practice field in Kansas City

Michael David Smith

The Chiefs have not yet given defensive lineman Chris Jones an injury designation for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, but there was a positive sign today.

Jones was on the practice field today, according to local media. That makes it the first time this week he’s been able to practice.

The 25-year-old Jones was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season and is a key cog in the Chiefs’ defense who led the team with nine sacks in the regular season.

After suffering a calf injury in practice, Jones missed the Chiefs’ playoff win over the Texans.

