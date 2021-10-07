Chris Jones out of practice again on Thursday

The Bills have been down a defensive starter at practice this week with linebacker Matt Milano sidelined by a hamstring injury and the Chiefs have also been practicing without a key player from that side of the ball.

Defensive end Chris Jones missed his second straight practice with a wrist injury. Jones was on the injury report because of his wrist last week as well, but got in at least a limited practice every day and played 58 snaps in their win over the Eagles.

Defensive end Frank Clark didn’t play in that game because of a hamstring injury, but he’s been a full participant in practice both days this week. Cornerback Charvarius Ward was also out last week with a hamstring injury and is also practicing in full this week.

Jones was the only player to miss practice, which will make him the biggest name to watch when their final injury report of the week comes out on Friday.

