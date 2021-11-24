Chris Jones named AFC defensive player of the week

The Chiefs look like they’ve got their swagger back and defensive lineman Chris Jones is a significant reason why.

After starting out the season playing along the edge and dealing with an injury, Jones is healthy and playing more on the inside. He made a clear impact in Kansas City’s Week 11 win over Dallas and now has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Jones finished Sunday’s game with 3.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, a pass defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. It was easily Jones’ best game of the season, helping lead a defensive unit that has improved dramatically over the last few weeks.

Since losing to the Titans 27-3 back in Week seven, the Chiefs have surrendered 17, 7, 14, and 9 points in their last four contests. The resurgence has improved Kansas City’s record to 7-4 and put the club back in first place in the AFC West.

The Chiefs have a coveted bye for Thanksgiving but will try to keep things rolling against the Broncos in Week 13.

