Chris Jones will miss another practice Thursday

There won’t be a change in defensive tackle Chris Jones’ status at Thursday’s Chiefs practice.

Jones missed last Sunday’s game with a calf injury and sat out of practice on Wednesday. Head coach Andy Reid said that Jones will sit out on Thursday as well.

Reid said that running back LeSean McCoy and quarterback Matt Moore will also miss a second straight practice. Both players are dealing with illnesses.

Playing without McCoy and Moore would be less of an issue for the Chiefs than playing without Jones, who led the team with nine sacks in the regular season. They do have last weekend’s experience to draw from, however, and another missed practice on Friday will make it likely that they’ll be coming up with another backup plan this weekend.