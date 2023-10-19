Chris Jones: I would love to play with Frank Clark again

Defensive end Frank Clark is a free agent and one of his former teammates would like to be playing alongside him again.

Clark spent four seasons with the Chiefs before being released this offseason and signing with the Broncos. His stay in Denver was a brief one and defensive tackle Chris Jones said on Wednesday that he would be thrilled if the Chiefs brought Clark back to Kansas City to help the team's push for a second straight Super Bowl title.

"Like I said at the beginning, you can never have enough pass rushers," Jones said during a press conference. "Frank, to me, is like a brother. We were able to achieve a lot of success with Frank. Kansas City knows the type of guy Frank is, what he brings to this team. The type of charisma, the attitude, the leadership he brings. To have him back, I would love for that to happen. We'll see where it goes. He's still a free agent right now. Hopefully, we get him in."

Clark responded to a social media post on Wednesday by saying that he will be in Kansas City on Thursday. He didn't share his agenda, but Jones probably isn't the only one who hopes he'll be sticking around for a while.