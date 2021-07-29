Chris Jones lost weight as he prepares to play defensive end in Kansas City

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has slimmed down as he prepares for a new role in the defense.

After previously playing more on the inside, Jones is expected to play more as an edge rusher this season, and as a result he’s trying to get slimmer and quicker. Jones told reporters that he is doing pilates and has lost 15 to 20 pounds, according to Joshua Brisco.

Jones, who has a listed weight of 310 pounds. expects to be around 295 pounds when the season starts. He has made no secret that he’s excited to get more opportunities to rush from the edge.

“I came in the league as a defensive end originally,” Jones said last month. “Unfortunately, we had guys that excelled at that level in Justin Houston and Dee Ford. I waited my time, and thank God, it finally happened for me.”

Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has praised Jones for his hard work at learning a new role, one where Spagnuolo thinks Jones can make the defense better.

