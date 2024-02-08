Chris Jones "living in the moment" before possible final game with Chiefs

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones isn't ready to think about the future yet.

Others have been talking about it since Jones signed a revised, incentive-heavy deal with the team after holding out through the first week of the regular season, though. Jones is set for free agency come March and there's been no signals about whether he'll land the long-term deal he failed to secure before agreeing to the shorter deal, so Super Bowl LVIII might be his swan song with the Chiefs.

Jones said Wednesday that he's "living in the moment" and that the questions about where he'll be in 2024 and beyond will start to come into focus after the game.

“I know there’s a possibility this could be my last game with the Chiefs. You just take it all in,” Jones said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I’ll let the offseason do its thing. I don’t really focus on it. I’m not too worried about it. After everything is settled and the dust clears, we’ll see where we’re at.”

It's not the first time that the Chiefs have faced decisions about key players during this run of success. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded before the 2022 season because of his desire for a contract the team wasn't willing to offer and Jones could be the next star to move on as the Chiefs try to find ways to manage their finances well enough to keep winning.