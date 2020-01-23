Chris Jones a limited participant in Chiefs practice

The Chiefs are looking fairly healthy heading toward the Super Bowl, with their most-discussed injury trending in a positive direction.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was able to practice today, on a limited basis, with a calf injury. Jones played through the injury in the AFC Championship Game, and from all indications he’ll be able to play in Super Bowl LIV as well.

As previously noted, tight end Travis Kelce did not practice because of a knee injury.

Safety Jordan Lucas also didn’t practice, because of an illness. The Chiefs’ only other limited player was wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who has a back injury. Receiver Demarcus Robinson (illness), cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder and center Austin Reiter (wrist) were all listed on the injury report, but all fully participated in practice.