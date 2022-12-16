Chris Jones, Kadarius Toney questionable for Chiefs

Defensive tackle Chris Jones popped up on the Chiefs injury report on Friday.

Jones did not practice because of an illness. He is listed as questionable to face the Texans, so the team will be hoping that his health takes a turn for the better as kickoff draws closer.

Jones has not missed any games this season. He has 32 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in his 13 appearances.

The only other Chiefs player with an injury designation is wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He has not played since Week 11 because of a hamstring injury, but was a limited participant in practice all week.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was practicing this week, but is not on the injury report because he hasn’t been activated from injured reserve. Head coach Andy Reid indicated he will not be activated in time to face Houston.

