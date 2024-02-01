Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco practice fully Thursday

The Chiefs returned to practice Thursday ahead of their departure for Las Vegas on Monday.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (quad) and running back Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle) were full participants after being estimated as non-participants Wednesday.

Linebacker Willie Gay (neck) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf) were upgraded to full participation after being estimated as limited Wednesday.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (personal) exited the report.

Offensive guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) were the only players who didn't participate Thursday. Omenihu tore an ACL in the AFC Championship Game and will go on injured reserve, while Thuney's status remains uncertain for the Super Bowl.

Receiver Skyy Moore (knee) remained limited. Moore, who is still on injured reserve, tweaked his knee and did not practice all last week.

Receiver Rashee Rice (ankle), offensive lineman Prince Tega-Wanogho (quad), quarterback Blaine Gabbert (oblique), receiver Richie James (foot), linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique) again were listed as full participants.