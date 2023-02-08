Chris Jones hopes young defensive tackles “blow the market out” this offseason

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones ranks near the top of the list of best-paid players at his position and he’s hoping to get some new company on that front this offseason.

There are several defensive tackles poised to land new deals this offseason. The Giants’ Dexter Lawrence, the Titans’ Jeffery Simmons, and the Jets’ Quinnen Williams were all 2019 first-round picks and they are heading into the final year of their rookie contracts with eyes on landing new deals. Daron Payne of the Commanders is also set for free agency and Jones said this week that he’s rooting for all of them to break the bank.

“I hope those guys blow the market out,” Jones said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “They have been playing outstanding for their organizations. Dexter Lawrence did an amazing job this year. Jeffery Simmons has been a stud for years. Quinnen Williams, what he’s done in New York with his snaps is ridiculous. I think those guys will deserve a payday. I hope they reset the market and keep it going. That’s what it’s all about.”

The 2023 season is the final one on the four-year, $80 million contract that Jones signed in 2020, so he could also factor into the contract rush after recording 15.5 sacks in the regular season. He did that by playing on the inside and outside of the defensive line at different times and he said he’d like to see the league add a “hybrid” category for players who do that.

A change like that may not be coming in the near future, but it still promises to be a lucrative offseason for defensive tackles.

