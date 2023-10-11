Chris Jones grades as PFF’s fourth-best interior defensive lineman

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones has been a boon for the Kansas City Chiefs defense since returning from his holdout and is earning some seriously impressive grades from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.

Through five weeks of the 2023 season, Jones grades out as PFF’s fourth-best interior defensive lineman, trailing Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald by less than one point.

This feat is all the more impressive considering that Jones missed training camp and the preseason, essentially entering his regular season debut cold after more than six months away from the Chiefs. Jones’ holdout secured him performance incentives that raised the maximum value of the final year of his contract, and the prolific lineman seems intent on maximizing every bit of additional income he can through the end of the season.

In four games, Jones has tallied 4.5 sacks and is well on his way to justifying a high-dollar extension in the 2024 offseason.

