Chris Jones, despite holdout, remains on depth chart as starter

He hasn't shown up for training camp. That hasn't changed his status on the team's depth chart.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is listed as a starting defensive tackle on the team's first unofficial list of players.

Jones remains under contract, even though he's currently not on the active roster. He's on the reserve/did not report list. It would make sense to omit him from the depth chart, since he's not currently on the roster.

Of course, that would only underscore what it would mean for the Chiefs to not have him. He can't be replaced. There's no one else on the defense to pick up the slack.

Will the Chiefs get him back in the fold? They say they have no intention to trade him. They want to pay him. The question is whether the two sides can find an acceptable middle ground — and if so, when?