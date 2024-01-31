Chris Jones dealing with quad injury, would not have practiced on Wednesday

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not have any injury updates when he spoke to reporters on Monday. But the team's Wednesday injury report has revealed a significant addition to the club's injury report.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is listed as a non-participant for Wednesday with a quad injury.

The Chiefs did not practice on Wednesday, so the report is an estimate. There's also certainly time for Jones to recover before Kansas City plays San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. But it is a new injury for Jones, who was not on last week's report.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle), guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) also would not have practiced on Wednesday. Pacheco was similarly listed as a non-participant early last week before playing in the AFC Championship Game. While Thuney’s status for the Super Bowl is still unclear, Omenihu is out with a torn ACL.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf), linebacker Willie Gay (neck), and receiver Skyy Moore (knee) were listed as limited. Moore, who is still on injured reserve, tweaked his knee and did not practice all last week.

Receiver Rashee Rice (ankle), offensive lineman Prince Tega-Wanogho (quad), quarterback Blaine Gabbert (oblique), receiver Richie James (foot), linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee), receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), and receiver Kadarius Toney (not injury related — personal) were all listed as full participants.