Chris Jones closes week with another limited practice

If the Chiefs were playing a game this Sunday, defensive tackle Chris Jones would be listed as questionable to be in the lineup.

The Chiefs don’t play Super Bowl LIV until a week from Sunday, so that designation on the team’s final injury report of this week will be updated on a report that carries more weight next Friday. For now, it’s a good sign that Jones’ injured calf is feeling well enough that he got in a third straight limited practice to close out the week.

Tight end Travis Kelce was the only other limited participant for the Chiefs. He’s listed with the knee problem that’s kept him on the injury report in recent weeks rather than the illness that caused him to sit out Thursday’s session.

Safety Jordan Lucas was also out sick on Thursday. He missed Friday’s practice as well.

The Chiefs will be back on the practice field in Miami next week.