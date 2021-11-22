Chris Jones, Chiefs pummel Dak Prescott to lead way to win over Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cowboys knew this was a measuring-stick game.

They knew that as resilient as they were in wins at New England and Minnesota, beating a Chiefs team with two Super Bowl appearances in the last two seasons would have given a different caliber of credence to Dallas hopes that maybe, just maybe, the quarter-century-long conference-championship drought has a realistic chance of ending.

Then the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown against a Chiefs defense that had improved of late but struggled earlier in the season.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took five sacks, ceded three turnovers and never established rhythm.

The Chiefs never trailed in a 19-9 win that improved Kansas City to 7-4 and dropped the Cowboys to 7-3.

Jarran Reed #90 and Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs sack Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cowboys defense kept quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his speedy weapons from fully burning them but ultimately couldn’t compensate for an ineffective offense.

Did injuries hamper the Cowboys? Sure. Dallas placed Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper on the COVID-19 list Friday and accepted over the weekend that left tackle Tyron Smith needed more time to rest his injured ankle. Receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion just before halftime on an intercepted pass that was intended for him.

But the Cowboys had embraced a no-excuses, don’t-blink mentality during their six-game win streak earlier this season. Sunday, the offense failed to adapt on a day that Dallas’ defense held the Chiefs to a 4-of-12 conversion rate on third down. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons sacked Mahomes twice and Dallas safety Jayron Kearse intercepted a pass that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t quite grasp.

The Chiefs opened the contest with an effective game plan and execution, the day’s first touchdown a trick play to dupe the Cowboys’ most threatening defender. Kansas City snapped the ball directly to 256-pound tight end Travis Kelce, who masterfully faked out Parsons on a handoff and then barreled 4 yards into the end zone.

The Chiefs defense fed off that momentum, the Cowboys’ offensive line inconsistencies evident as defensive end Frank Clark burst uncontested for a strip-sack that defensive tackle Chris Jones recovered. Dallas’ defense held the Chiefs to a field goal to minimize the damage, but still its offense would not muster any touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire waltzed into the end zone with Kansas City’s second touchdown, drawing a taunting penalty that demanded a longer extra-point attempt that the Chiefs still converted.

The Chiefs defense thoroughly shut down Prescott and the Cowboys offense. Prescott completed 28 of 43 pass attempts for 216 yards and two interceptions on a day that fittingly ended with a pick by L’Jarius Sneed. The Cowboys managed one 31-yard rush…and 15 more for a combined 51 yards (3.4 per carry).

Mahomes completed 23 of 37 attempts for 260 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Jones had a monster 3 ½ sacks for the Chiefs.

Dallas returns to play hosting the Raiders on Thanksgiving, likely without receivers Cooper and Lamb again.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Jones, Chiefs pummel Dak Prescott in win over Cowboys