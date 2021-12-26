The Chiefs won’t have tight end Travis Kelce in the lineup on Sunday, but they will have defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward available against the Steelers.

Both players were listed as questionable after coming off the COVID-19 reserve list this week, but neither one landed on the inactive list when the team handed it in 90 minutes ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

Kelce joins quarterback Shane Buechele, linebacker Nick Bolton, and tackle Lucas Niang on the inactive list for Kansas City.

The Steelers ruled tight end Pat Freiermuth, linebacker Buddy Johnson, and defensive end Chris Wormley out on Friday. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins joins punters Pressley Harvin and Cameron Nizialek on the inactive list. Corliss Waitman will handle the punting for Pittsburgh.

Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward active for Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk