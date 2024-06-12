Chris Jones: We can't let Travis Kelce go, he has four or five more years

During a press conference at this week's mandatory minicamp, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce fielded a question about how his off-field options affect his thoughts about retirement.

Kelce said that he has no timetable in his mind, but that football remains the focus of his life and that he wants to play it "until the wheels fall off." On Wednesday, defensive tackle Chris Jones fielded a question of his own about how long he is thinking about remaining in the league.

Jones said opening the door to such questions means that "you're getting to feed the mind those types of thoughts," so he avoids it for himself. He did share his thoughts about how much longer he thinks Kelce can play.

"He's got like four or five more years and what is he talking about, right?'' Jones said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "We can't let TK go. It's like we retire, we've got to retire together. Give me at least six, four years, then we'll talk about it.''

Jones is five years younger than Kelce, so it's a very different calculation for the two men. The longer they remain on the roster at or around their past level of play, the better for the Chiefs.