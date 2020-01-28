Chris Jones and his calf are feeling great

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ health was monitored closely in the days leading up to the AFC Championship Game because of the calf injury he suffered ahead of the team’s first playoff game and Jones was ultimately able to play in the win over the Titans.

At Super Bowl LIV Opening Night in Miami, Jones said he “wasn’t worried at all” about his calf holding up in that game and that the medical staff would have had to carry him off to keep him from playing the entire game. It sounds like he’ll be operating under the same protocol against the 49ers.

“I feel great, man. It’s the Super Bowl,” Jones said.

Jones also talked about how the Kansas City defense has come together over the course of the season. He said the unit has been “peaking in the right direction” in recent weeks and that the key to the team’s success has been following the game plans set out by the coaching staff.

That’s easier with a healthy Jones in the middle of the defense and it certainly sounds like that’s where he’ll be come Sunday.