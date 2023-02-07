Chris Jones brings up Joe Burrow at Super Bowl media day

The rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs isn’t exactly slowing down with one team eliminated from the playoffs and the other off to the Super Bowl.

Chris Jones and the Chiefs are off to the Super Bowl, but that hasn’t stopped the Bengals from coming up in the conversations.

At one of the Super Bowl media events, a reporter asked Jones who his favorite quarterback to sack is. Per Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports, Jones quickly said Joe Burrow.

Jones earned the right to throw this out after recording two of the five sacks Burrow suffered in the AFC title game behind three backup offensive linemen. The Chiefs often lined Jones up on the edge instead of inside and the Bengals just didn’t have an answer.

Chalk this up as another minor development in the rivalry that will see at least one more installment during the regular season next year.

Chris Jones was asked who his favorite QB is to sack … Without hesitation: “Joe Burrow.” #Chiefs #Bengals #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/RNhxHz2SwD — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) February 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire